Wales must be clinical to beat Springboks again says Adams

Another victory on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium, where Adams was on the losing side with the British & Irish Lions last year, would be a major boost with an eye on next year’s World Cup in France, he said.
“To come out here and win a series will fill the squad with loads of confidence to take forward.
“We've showed how good we can be and our challenge is to stay there and be consistent. Probably in times gone past we haven't been as consistent as we'd liked, but in the two games we played out here we've got better from game one to game two,” Adams added.
Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar’s injured shoulder is still a concern ahead of the decisive Test against SA at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, assistant coach Gethin Jenkins said.
Biggar was replaced in last Saturday’s Test and is in a race to get fit for the third and final match of Wales’ tour.
However, the Welsh are more confident about the availability of tight-head Dillon Lewis, who also left the field injured.
“He’s recovered well and hopefully he’ll train on Thursday and be back on the field on the weekend,” said Jenkins.
• Former Wales centre Jamie Roberts said he felt it was the right time for him to hang up his boots at the age of 35, finishing his career with Australia's Waratahs.
Roberts, who won 94 caps for Wales and helped the national team reach the 2011 World Cup semifinals, was part of three Six Nations winning sides.
“As I reach the end of my professional playing career, I'm retiring with an immense sense of gratitude for what the sport has provided me,” the former Wales captain said in a long post on social media.
“Representing my country was always a childhood dream, I'm fortunate it became reality. It meant the world to me and forever will.
“I'll also never forget the immense pride of captaining my country. Singing the anthem had the same affect whether at home in Cardiff, away at some of the most iconic stadiums in World rugby, or during two Rugby World Cups.”
Roberts added he planned to stay with the sport after his retirement, mainly in broadcasting. — Reuters
Wales must be clinical to beat Springboks again says Adams
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
