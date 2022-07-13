EP squash players gain valuable experience at interprovincials

Eastern Province squash players may have found the going tough, but the experience they gained from the recently concluded interprovincial tournaments can only help them take their games to new heights.
This sentiment was shared by EP squash vice-chair Hugh Glover after the province’s best players competed in their respective age group tournaments.
The tournaments ranged from U11 up to U19 and were hosted in various cities across SA.
EP had 70 representatives playing across the various age groups, achieving some commendable results.
Speaking about the U19 girls’ performances, manager Joanna Dodd said they performed admirably, finishing sixth overall in their section.
“The fixtures were very competitive,” she said.
“It was fabulous to see all the players again post-Covid, it was also great to see the excitement among the players and the supporters to be back watching some competitive squash again.”
Dodd said Emma du Preez was one of the standout performers in the side, winning five of her eight matches.
The U18 boys’ manager, Brad Muller, said the U19 A boys finished seventh out of nine teams, with two victories over SACF and KZN.
“The standard of squash was very high but the boys never dropped their heads and fought hard,” Muller said.
“The spirit in the group was fantastic and the boys were well-behaved, so it was a positive experience for all the players and many friendships were made.”
Tyrone Dial, who managed the U16 boys’ side, said they had a tough section and unfortunately finished last.
“I think we’re slightly unlucky with being injury struck.
“We had just three of our A-side boys available,” he said.
“And obviously, that goes a long way to top level, but I think the boys that did play gave it everything.
“We had some really strong characters, some vocal boys, we had some quieter, more below-the-radar kind of boys, and the mix as a group was extremely good, it functioned very well, a very effective group of boys.”
In the U14 boys’ section, EP lost a player due to illness which forced two of their players to move up a position while a reserve was drafted in to plug the gap.
Despite this, they managed to finish in fifth place out of nine teams, with two of their players, Benji Newman and Matt Muller, ending the tournament with six wins from eight matches, team manager Stephen Newman said.
Jacques Wessels said the U13 boys performed well as they finished in sixth position overall in their section.
He said Nathan Hall and Ashton Burger performed well in their matches.
“I think it’s good for the EP boys to play against some of the top guys in the country they didn’t really get an opportunity to play against previously.
“These things are often more about making friends, building relationships and playing good squash,” Wessels said.
U11 managers Craig Robertson (boys) and Wendy Theron (girls) said their players showed improvement with each match and they looked forward to doing more work with the young players to get them ready for tougher competitions.
