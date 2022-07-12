Frans ready for World Champs
Athletics SA half marathon champion Melikhaya Frans is licking his lips at the prospect of a medal on the international stage as he prepares to compete at the World Athletics Championships in the US later in July.
The Kariega-born runner booked his ticket to the championships after running a personal best time of 2 hrs, 11 mins, and 28 secs, just two seconds under the qualification time for the event, while also eclipsing his previous mark by nearly two-and-a-half minutes. ..
Athletics SA half marathon champion Melikhaya Frans is licking his lips at the prospect of a medal on the international stage as he prepares to compete at the World Athletics Championships in the US later in July.
The Kariega-born runner booked his ticket to the championships after running a personal best time of 2 hrs, 11 mins, and 28 secs, just two seconds under the qualification time for the event, while also eclipsing his previous mark by nearly two-and-a-half minutes. ..
