EP’s rising hockey stars crack SA nod
Collegiate, Pearson and Grey pupils overjoyed at selection to national high-performance sides
Rising Eastern Province stars Nuriyah Bell and Elizabeth Porter are ecstatic at being selected to the SA Under-17 high-performance hockey squad, vowing to absorb as much experience as they can.
EP hockey announced the selection of the Nelson Mandela Bay schoolgirls, both aged 17, this week. ..
