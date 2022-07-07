EP’s rising hockey stars crack SA nod

Collegiate, Pearson and Grey pupils overjoyed at selection to national high-performance sides

Rising Eastern Province stars Nuriyah Bell and Elizabeth Porter are ecstatic at being selected to the SA Under-17 high-performance hockey squad, vowing to absorb as much experience as they can.



EP hockey announced the selection of the Nelson Mandela Bay schoolgirls, both aged 17, this week. ..