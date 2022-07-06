Bryson DeChambeau claims LIV deal worth more than reported $125m

Bryson DeChambeau passed on sharing precise figures but said the LIV Golf Series deal he signed through 2026 is worth more than the reported $125 million (R2.07b).

Asked on the “Country Club Adjacent” podcast about his "$125 million smile,” DeChambeau replied “that's a little low.”

“I'm not gonna say the details — I mean for what's reported it's somewhat close,” DeChambeau said. “It's a four-and-a-half-year deal, I can definitely tell you that and a lot of it was upfront, which is great.”

LIV Golf Series contracts are in another stratosphere relative to PGA Tour deals considering the payout up front and what is now a limited annual event schedule.

DeChambeau and nemesis Brooks Koepka cited the less strenuous travel and event schedule when they departed for the upstart series, which has been controversial due to significant funding coming from Saudi Arabia.

DeChambeau finished 10th at Portland in the first stateside LIV event last weekend, which was worth $560,000. He said his new financial foothold is being used for more than just a security blanket.

“What's cool about it,” DeChambeau said, "... is I've already put it in places that make sense, whether it's my foundation or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex or taking care of my family, taking care of what we've got going on with our content creation with Regecy, numerous other things, too.”

The LIV Golf Series reportedly offered a “high nine-figure payday” to Tiger Woods and more than $100 million to Jack Nicklaus to join Greg Norman in publicising the PGA Tour competitor.

• Meanwhile, one can add Billy Horschel to the list of PGA Tour golfers who are tired of hearing the reasons why some peers have jumped to the LIV Golf Series.

Speaking in advance of the Scottish Open, Horschel said he isn't angry at the players who have jumped to the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

He just wants them to be honest about why, strongly implying they were driven by money and not beefs with the tour.

His comments came the same day that DeChambeau spoke of his deal.

“There's a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren't telling truth, that are lying about some things that I just I can't stand to sit here any more and be diplomatic about it as I have been in the past,” said Horschel, 35, a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour.

“I don't fault anyone for going to play the LIV Tour. I don't have any ill will for anyone going to play LIV Tour. I have ill will towards the comments that they make.”

Horschel called out players who say that commissioner Jay Monahan "' ... doesn't listen to the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour doesn't listen to us.'

“Jay Monahan and everyone at headquarters is the PGA Tour. They work tirelessly for us to reap the financial rewards and have all the opportunities we have. At the same time, I am one of 200 plus members of the PGA Tour.

“I am the PGA Tour. ... So when you are taking shots at the PGA Tour and Jay Monahan, you're just not taking shots at them, you're taking shots at us. And to say that they don't listen is a complete farce. It really is.”

The LIV Golf Series is playing an eight-event schedule this year. Two tournaments are in the books, with the next one set for July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“It's ridiculous to hear some of these comments some of these guys made saying, ‘Well, you know you know this allows me to play less tournaments. I played 30, 35 weeks a year.' No-one's forced you to play that many events. The PGA Tour says 15 events minimum.”

Among the players to have bolted the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series are Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garica. They have been suspended by the PGA Tour. — Field Level Media