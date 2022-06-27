Wimbledon favourite Iga Swiatek still figuring out grass

Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek is the red hot favourite to win the Wimbledon title but admits that grass court tennis is something she is still trying to figure out.

That admission will offer hope to her rivals but the bad news is the 21-year-old has done a pretty good job of figuring everything out so far in her stunning early career.

Only four years ago she won the Wimbledon junior title and since then has turned herself into a dominant force on the WTA Tour, so much so that she has two French Open titles and is on a 35-match winning streak, featuring six titles. Those were on hard courts and clay and the switch to the All England Club lawns will be a stern challenge.