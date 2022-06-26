Safa apologises for rants, manhandling of media at press conference

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and CEO Tebogo Motlanthe have apologised for the rants against and manhandling of the media that took place after a press conference on Friday.

The SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) has condemned the incident and “called it out with the contempt that it deserves”.

The incident started inside the press conference after a Safa congress at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday ahead of Saturday’s elective congress at the same venue, when national executive committee (NEC) members ranted at the media over criticism of Jordaan.

In a statement Safa said: “Dr Jordaan and Adv Motlanthe offered their unconditional apology to eNCA journalist Hloni Mtimkulu after she was impeded from doing her job as she filmed a heated exchange between an NEC member and other members of the media.