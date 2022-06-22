Brooks Koepka set to leap to LIV Golf Series

Brooks Koepka is expected to join the LIV Golf Series and participate in the first event in the US on June 30, according to multiple reports.

Koepka and Abraham Ancer of Mexico are ranked Nos. 19 and 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings but reportedly will depart the PGA Tour for the LIV in the coming days.

The building current behind the start-up tour would include eight of the top 50 in the OWGR, including Koepka's nemesis Bryson DeChambeau (30th). Ancer withdrew from the US Open last week, citing illness.

As friction builds between players and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, 17 players have been suspended from playing in Tour events, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Presumably, Koepka, a four-time major winner, would be added to the banned list, as would Ancer, 31.

Spain's Jon Rahm, who said he was offered $400-million to join the LIV, and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy have been vocal in their position against leaving the PGA Tour.

But the limited schedule of events and “off course” opportunities are being cited by players who have signed on to the LIV, including Mickelson.

The Travellers Championship kicks off Thursday, and Koepka was due to play until he withdrew Tuesday night. His spot was taken by Mark Hubbard.

ESPN reported the PGA Tour's players advisory council also met on Tuesday before the Monahan powwow.

Koepka is close friends with Johnson, and Koepka's brother, Chase, played in the inaugural LIV event in London.

Injuries have slowed Brooks Koepka since he was ranked No. 1 in the world for 47 weeks, recording back-to-back wins at both the PGA Championship (2018-19) and US Open (2017-18).

Koepka, 32, said before the US Open that media was responsible for the uproar over the player exodus to the LIV, and giving the new tour “legs.”

“I'm here at the US Open,” he said.

“I'm ready to play the US Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open. It's one of my favourite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give (LIV Golf), the more you keep talking about it.” — Field Level Media