Gqeberha’s Adams praying for sponsors after Diamond League win
Gqeberha sprinter Luxolo Adams hopes his Diamond League victory in Paris on Saturday will attract major sponsorship as he looks to further his career.
The 25-year-old captured the first Diamond League victory of his career at the weekend, downing Olympic champion Andre De Grasse on his way to a scorching 19.82sec...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.