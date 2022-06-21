Gqeberha’s Adams praying for sponsors after Diamond League win

Premium By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni -

Gqeberha sprinter Luxolo Adams hopes his Diamond League victory in Paris on Saturday will attract major sponsorship as he looks to further his career.



The 25-year-old captured the first Diamond League victory of his career at the weekend, downing Olympic champion Andre De Grasse on his way to a scorching 19.82sec...