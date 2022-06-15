PUNT INTENDED

As with life, so too is sport cyclical

As the SA heavyweight boxing division goes through another cycle, is Chris Thompson the next star?

Premium David Isaacson

Sports reporter



For all that SA has no boxing heavyweights in the upper echelons of the world scene, the division has buzzed in unprecedented fashion of late.



When Chris Thompson relieved Josh Pretorius of the SA title at Emperors Palace this past weekend, he became the third man to have held the belt this year. ..