Raducanu says she will not rush decision on new coach

Britain's Emma Raducanu said she will not rush into a decision over appointing a permanent coach as she begins preparations for the grass court season ahead of Wimbledon, which commences later this month.

The 19-year-old has been without a full-time coach after splitting with German coach Torben Beltz in April.

“I want to take my time with this decision,” Raducanu told reporters on Monday. “Nothing has changed. I still have the same people, good people, around me. I don't want to rush into anything.

“Personally, I think I know what I'm doing. I'm trusting what I'm doing and the work I'm doing. I'm still 19 and I've already won a Grand Slam so I can take my time and put things in place because I know my motivation isn't any less.”

Raducanu shot to stardom last September when, as a qualifier, she stormed to the U.S. Open title, becoming Britain's first female Grand Slam champion since Virginia Wade in 1977.

She has struggled since winning her maiden Grand Slam, but the Briton said she was “not being so hard” on herself despite the sky-high expectations that accompanied her early success.

“I'm really enjoying my time right now and also just really believing in the work I'm doing,” Raducanu said.

“I don't think anyone would say, 'I wish I didn't win a Grand Slam at 18' because that is what I set out to do when I started playing tennis — and I did that.

“For that to happen very soon definitely comes with a lot of challenges but managing, learning and growing through the adversities that I have faced — I would much rather have that, learn from those experiences and keep building and progressing.”

Meanwhile, top-class tennis will return to New Zealand next January for the first time in three years with big names promised for the men's and women's Auckland Open tournaments, organisers said on Tuesday.

Serena Williams was the last champion of the WTA event at the ASB Tennis Centre in early 2020 before New Zealand locked down its borders in an attempt to keep the Covid-19 virus out of the country.

Travel restrictions have eased this year and the government said in May that international borders would open fully to visitors from the end of July.

That has cleared the way for the Australian Open warm-up events to return to New Zealand's biggest city under a new tournament director, Frenchman Nicolas Lamperin.

“The tournaments in Auckland are loved by players and among the best-attended 250 events on the calendar,” said Lamperin, a player agent whose clients have included Marion Bartoli, Stan Wawrinka, Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils.

“I'm excited to get to work and continue the legacy of what is one of the highlights of the summer Down Under.”

Frenchman Ugo Humbert won the 2020 edition of the ATP tournament, which is traditionally played the week after the women's event.

The 2023 tournaments are slated to run from January 2-14, organisers said, with the Australian Open expected to get under way in Melbourne on January 16. — Reuters