Noni Tenge stripped of WBF super welterweight title

Premium By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni -

Nelson Mandela Bay pro boxer Noni “She Bee Stingin” Tenge has been stripped of her World Boxing Federation super welterweight title.



The vacant title was won by Slovenian Emma Kozin when she beat Szilvia Szabados on Saturday at Ulrich-Pfeiffer-Halle, Aalen, Germany...