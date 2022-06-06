Stormers storm URC semifinals with win over Edinburgh in CT

The Stormers reminded Edinburgh that they are indeed the kings of their castle in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts came into this clash with an eight-match winning streak at home (including one at Danie Craven Stadium) and the fortress they have created near the entrance to Table Bay again served them well against a team that should know a thing or two about high walls.

The hosts advanced to next weekend's semifinal and a date with Duane Vermeulen and the rest of the Ulster team, who came desperately close to upstaging the Stormers in Cape Town with a depleted team earlier in the campaign.

As much as the Stormers will look forward to hosting them, the Ulstermen will relish the challenge.

In next weekend's other semifinal perennial champions Leinster will hosts the Bulls in Dublin.

The Bulls face the real prospect of ending their URC campaign against the team they started.