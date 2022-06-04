Sports stars to honour their communities through Castle Lager #ItsWithin campaign

Eastern Cape and national team sports stars aim to honour the communities which helped them to stardom through the Castle Lagers new campaign #ItsWithin.

Castle Lager is renowned for supporting home-grown talent through backing senior national men’s sports teams for decades.

The brand will be contributing towards beautifying Kasis all around Mzansi, and uplifting local businesses to the benefit of the township economy, while paying tribute to the amazing communities within SA.

Castle Lager also helps to spread hope for a better life and opportunities through which to achieve that goal in townships across SA.

Castle Lager brand director Wendy Bedforth said the campaign was about the people, the communities, who “make us who we are”.

“Obviously sport plays a fundamental role in bringing people together, but we also found that consumers who do not necessarily resonate with sport were not seeing the brand, so it is about showcasing characteristics we see in our sporting codes, within our communities every day too.”

Bafana Bafana and Supersport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Springbok and Vodacom Bulls props Lizo Gqoboka and Johan Goosen said they were honoured to be part of such a great initiative.

Gqoboka applauded Castle Lager for starting the campaign.

“I started the Lizo Gqoboka Foundation, because I realised there’s a lot of local talent, but not many employment or entrepreneurial opportunities,” Gqoboka said.

“We give opportunities in sports and education, and will celebrate our second graduate in June.

“Previously, she had been sitting at home for five years doing nothing.

“To play for the Bulls and Springboks is by the grace of God and also the community I grew up in that always encouraged excellence. There was always support.”

Williams and Goosen are of the same heart.

“There’s a lot of talent in places like Gqeberha,” Williams said.

“I want to nurture and expose young people through a foundation by giving them opportunities and give them that belief that they can get out of gangsterism. That is my plan.”

“I make sure I go home because that’s where my blessings are. I need to give back.”

Goosen, who is from Burgersdorp, is involved in developing rugby clubs in the townships through sponsorships and coaching mentorship.

HeraldLIVE