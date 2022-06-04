Frans collects ASA national title in a new EP record time
Nelson Mandela Bay once again proved to be one of the quickest roads in the country for athletes as Namakoe Nkhasi and Ftaw Bezabh emerged quickest of the day to capture stunning victories in an event which also holds the coveted World Athletics Elite Label road race status.
With a pack of 15 leading men upfront, the pace was quick from the onset with local athlete Melikhaya Frans driving the pace throughout...
