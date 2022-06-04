Athletes to tackle new course at SA duathlon champs

Athletes will have a new course to tackle when they head to Gqeberha for the SA duathlon championships in July.

It is now in its second year of being hosted in the city, and some of the country’s top athletes will compete across four race distances, consisting of the super sprint, sprint, standard and long-distance, on July 3.

The 2021 long-distance events were won by Raynard Tissink and Christelle Hattingh.

The long-distance event will see athletes having to navigate a run of 12,5km over laps of 2,5km on the grounds of the NMU campus, a 60km cycle out of the university’s back gate along Marine Drive towards Noordhoek and back, and a final 7,5km run to the finish.

The 2,5km loop within the university grounds lends itself to spectator engagement, as well as fast times.

The event will be hosted by NMB Triathlon and managed by ZSports, who pulled off a successful first edition of the event at Pollok Beach in 2021 and will be eager to do even better this time.

“Once again it is time for our duathlon athletes to compete at the 2022 SA national duathlon championships,” Triathlon SA president Jan Sterk said.

“With the inclusion of duathlon on the programme of events for the quadrennial World Games and being on par with the Olympic Games, the importance of this annual competition can hardly be overemphasised.

“Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon is experienced in hosting an event of this level, hence it is my pleasure to welcome all athletes to the event.

“I trust that all athletes and those in support, organising and officiating will enjoy the event.”

There will be social duathlon events running concurrently with the championship events for those wanting to compete but who have not been selected to represent their region.

With Covid-19 restrictions eased, spectators will be allowed to line the event course, while vendors will also be on hand to cater for their needs.

