Local runners chasing SA title in NMB Half Marathon women’s field
The SA first finisher title in the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon will be heavily contested in the women’s field by the country’s athletes at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand on Saturday.
Glenrose Xaba, who was the first SA woman to cross the finish line in 2021, coming in at 1.09.30, will be back to defend her title on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.