Local runners chasing SA title in NMB Half Marathon women’s field

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



The SA first finisher title in the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon will be heavily contested in the women’s field by the country’s athletes at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand on Saturday.



Glenrose Xaba, who was the first SA woman to cross the finish line in 2021, coming in at 1.09.30, will be back to defend her title on Saturday...