Spectacular NMB Half Marathon women’s field in store

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



The Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon women’s field promises to be spectacular, with the SPAR Grand Prix top podium winners having confirmed their participation on Saturday at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand.



Helalia Johannes, from Namibia, who crossed the finish line first at Nelson Mandela University at the weekend, and Ethiopians Tadu Nare and Selam Fente Gebre, who finished second and third, respectively, will be looking to run fast times on Saturday...