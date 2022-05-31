'No-brainer': Monaco winner Sergio Perez to stay with Red Bull until 2024
Monaco Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez has extended his contract and will remain with Red Bull until 2024, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
The announcement followed the 32-year-old Mexican's victory in the principality on Sunday.
Thank you for all the trust and for making me part of this family for two more years! Vamooos!— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 31, 2022
¡Gracias por toda la confianza y por hacerme parte de esta familia hasta 2024! ¡Vamooos! @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/DCNpUt3WMg
“For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Checo will continue to race for the team until 2024,” said team boss Christian Horner in a statement.