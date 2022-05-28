×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Rossouw already planning next battle

Johannesburg-based pro boxer extends record with unanimous decision victory over DRC's Welcome Malumbu

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 28 May 2022

Gqeberha professional boxer Darrin “The Destroyer” Rossouw may have stepped out of the ring a little over 24 hours ago, but the young fighter is already plotting his next challenge.

Coming off his unanimous decision victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Welcome Malumbu in their six-round junior middleweight bout at ESPN Africa Boxing 17 in Johannesburg on Thursday evening, Rossouw was already thinking about who his next opponent may be...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...

Most Read