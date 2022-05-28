Rossouw already planning next battle

Johannesburg-based pro boxer extends record with unanimous decision victory over DRC's Welcome Malumbu

Premium By Amir Chetty -

Gqeberha professional boxer Darrin “The Destroyer” Rossouw may have stepped out of the ring a little over 24 hours ago, but the young fighter is already plotting his next challenge.



Coming off his unanimous decision victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Welcome Malumbu in their six-round junior middleweight bout at ESPN Africa Boxing 17 in Johannesburg on Thursday evening, Rossouw was already thinking about who his next opponent may be...