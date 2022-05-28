Helalia Johannes wins SPAR 10km race in Gqeberha in unofficial world record for veterans

The current record is 32:14 but there is a complex process that needs to happen over the coming weeks before the 41-year is confirmed as the new record holder.

Talking after the race, Johannes said she was not surprised to have ran such a fast time.

“Because of my preparation for this event, I am not surprised at the time that I ran because it was what I planned to run. When I reached the 8km mark, I realised that I was a bit late so I just went according to the time that I was expected to run.”

During the early stages of the race, Johannes ran side by side with Nare but pulled away around the 8km mark until she crossed the finishing line and she enjoyed going up against the Ethiopian.

“I like to have Tadu and for me to run with her is very good because she is a fast runner. Whenever I race with her I am always happy because I know I can run faster times. Any position that I will take this season I will be happy for that.”