Ncikazi and Davids look to save Pirates’ season with Champions League qualification

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi says should the club fail to make a swift return to the Caf club competitions, it will mean they have failed to meet all their mandates as coaches.

Pirates have had a dismal season with no silverware to show, though they came home with a silver medal from the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers have a chance to finish second in the DStv Premiership and qualify for the Champions League.

Apart from salvaging what has been a below par season according to their standards, Ncikazi, who leads Pirates together with Fadlu Davids, believes it would be important for them to strike while the iron is hot when it comes to Caf tournaments.