Gqeberha’s Cooke ready to do battle in Kraichgau

By Amir Chetty

Gqeberha professional triathlete Keegan Cooke will be looking to showcase his talents as he returns to racing to take on the Ironman 70.3 Kraichgau in Germany this weekend.



Cooke, whose last appearance on a triathlon start line resulted in a fourth-place finish at the Africa Cup Triathlon event, said he was feeling good ahead of what would be a testing month of racing...