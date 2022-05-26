×

Sport

Kavanagh tipped for SPAR Grand Prix glory

TV personality and race ambassador Matlaila favours young athlete as series returns

By Vutokazi Nkanjeni - 26 May 2022
Tayla Kavanagh in action during the SPAR Women’s Grand Prix at Nelson Mandela University in October 2021 in Gqeberha
HOT TIP: Tayla Kavanagh in action during the SPAR Women’s Grand Prix at Nelson Mandela University in October  2021 in Gqeberha
Image: REG CALDECOTT/GALLO IMAGES

The 2022 SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge Grand Prix ambassador, actress Thandy Matlaila, has placed her money on youngster Tayla Kavanagh to once again top the race leaderboard.

Kavanagh, 21, was runner-up in the 2021 Grand Prix series.

She also won the Durban 10K City Run in October 2021.

“Because the prize money has gone up, Helalia Johannes of Namibia and Tadu Nare of Ethiopia, who are the previous series winners, are still going to come back this year,” Matlaila said.

“What this does is push our athletes.

“Also, for the past two years there ha have not been races [due to Covid-19] so they are also trying to catch up and build up that financial wellness from the past two years. 

“So, I like it when there are some other competitors.

“I was rooting for Glenrose Xaba but I just heard she’s not going to run all the races, so the chances of her winning the whole series are limited.

“So the person I have my eye on is a young Tayla Kavanagh —   I think  she came ninth at the Absa 10km in Cape Town a week ago.

“She is a young girl, 21 years old, she is focused.  I really believe she has a great chance of being on top of the leaderboard of the Grand Prix.

“She might not win it, we have to be realistic  because people like Nare and Helalia have experience, but she’s focused.

“I am giving her three-four years, she will win the Grand Prix.”

Earlier in May,  Matlaila, 34, who is  also a fitness and wellness coach, was announced as the Grand Prix ambassador.

The TV personality  said the Grand Prix series was a great place for women to come together and just be one and support each other.

“The aim for me was just to run the Grand Prix series like everybody else because this is a really good race to take part in, but SPAR had other ideas.”

“They said, ‘No we want you to  be our ambassador’.”

