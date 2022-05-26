Jeffreys Bay gears up for return of Corona Open

With much excitement, the world of professional surfing returns to J-Bay, the best wave in SA.

The Corona Open J-Bay is the ninth event out of the 11-event tour that started in February at Pipeline in Hawaii.

The competition brings visitors and business alike to the town of Jeffreys Bay, and it has been sorely missed the last few years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

2019’s All Brazilian Final

The last time the event was held was in 2019, and it was an all Brazilian affair for the men’s final.

Goofy-footer vs goofy-footer with Gabriel Medina beating Italo Ferreira in excellent waves at Supertubes.

Posting a 9.73 and a 9.77 (out of a possible 10 points each), Medina banked an unbelievable final points tally of 19.50 points (out of a possible 20) and was a clear and definite champion.

Hawaiian Women’s Champ

In the women’s event, Hawaiian natural-footed surfer Carissa Moore from Hawaii defeated Lakey Peterson from the USA in the final.

Carissa Moore went on to win the world title that year, her fourth world title at the time.

The Corona Open J-Bay also comes with a slightly different format due to the mid-year cut.

By reducing the men’s and women’s fields from 36 and 18 to 24 and 12, respectively, at the season’s midway point this year, events like J-Bay can run within the most optimal swell cycles.

In addition, this format also ensures that the stars of the sport meet head to head more frequently.

Local Hero Matt McGillivray

Some like it, and some do not. For South African fans, we have two-times event champion Jordy Smith making the cut and competing in the event and J-Bay local hero Matt McGillivray making the cut by the narrowest of margins.

Matt needed an excellent result before the cut at the event in Margaret River in Western Australia. Despite some fierce odds, he delivered.

11-times World Champion Kelly Slater

Another hero of sorts is 11-times world champion Kelly Slater from the USA, who will be competing in J-Bay at 50.

Slater started off the year with a win at Pipeline and decided to continue competing for the year.

He is currently ranked 13th on the Championship Tour rankings, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

The waiting period for the Corona Open J-Bay is July 12-21. It only needs four days to run to completion.

The event will be broadcast live on https://www.worldsurfleague.com/