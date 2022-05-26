Draw opens up for Swiatek as Sakkari loses, Raducanu also bundled out

Another obstacle in top seed Iga Swiatek's path to a second French Open title was removed on Wednesday as fourth seed Maria Sakkari was knocked out 7-6(5) 7-6(4) by Czech Karolina Muchova in the second round at Roland Garros.

Sakkari, a semi-finalist in Paris last year, never found her groove on Court Suzanne Lenglen as her opponent, who reached the Australian Open semis last year, set up a meeting with American Amanda Anisimova. The Greek was the latest high seed to exit after Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (6) and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova (2) were knocked out in the first round.

World number one and red hot favourite Swiatek and third seed Paula Badosa are the only two players from the top six left in the women's draw.

“It's very special. It was a big fight it was a big test for me, a challenge and I'm happy I won in two sets,” said Muchova, whose last 12 months have been hampered by injuries.

Sakkari, who had struggled in the first round against French hope Clara Burel, was outplayed initially and fell 5-2 down. Facing two set points at 40-15, she briefly found her range and her opponent got tight, allowing the Greek to reduce the arrears.

Serving for the set, Muchova double-faulted twice to allow Sakkari to level and the Czech wasted two more set points at 6-5 before producing a backhand winner to win a tight tiebreak.