Dakin shifts focus to World Boccia Champs in Brazil
Gqeberha player crowned first African champion with spot in SA team for Rio championships
Gqeberha-born boccia player Brett Dakin will spend the next few months refining his skills as he prepares to represent Team SA at the World Boccia Championships in Brazil later in 2022.
Dakin, a seasoned boccia player, earned automatic qualification for team selection after he was crowned World Boccia Africa Regional champion earlier this week...
