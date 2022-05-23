Chippa coach unhappy with season-finale defeat

Chippa United head coach Kurt Lentjies is disappointed with how their DStv Premiership soccer league campaign ended this season.

The Gqeberha-based side lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy in their finale at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa went into the game having already secured their spot in the league for the next season, unlike in previous seasons when the last match decided their future in the PSL.

The Chilli Boys finished on 29 points just one shy of reaching their target of 30.

Though unhappy about Saturday’s results, the 39-year-old coach said he was happy with his players’ performance.

“I am very disappointed that we did not get a point out of today’s game, especially after the performance,” Lentjies said.

“I think it’s one of the best performances we have had this season if you look at the entire 90 minutes and we just spoilt a perfect performance by conceding at the end.

“As much as it doesn’t play such a major role on the league table, it’s a bitter pill to swallow for me.

“I will have sleepless nights because of it and we’re one point away from achieving our target of 30 points.

“Next season we must rather say let’s get to 40 and we’ll be disappointed with 38 points, so that’s a lesson learnt for me as well.

“It’s sad to close the season like this, but also from a positive point of view, if we managed to win only one game at home and managed to survive the drop [relegation], I want to see what will happen next season if we win six or seven games at home.

“So that’s the motivation that should drive the whole football club.

“We were disappointing at home this season and stronger away from home.”

Lentjies also officially retired from playing football on Saturday after being on the pitch for 10 minutes against the Rockets in the first half.

Swallows will play in the promotion playoffs and Kaizer Chiefs will miss continental football next season after they played to a lively 2-2 DStv Premiership draw at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Swallows’ situation was sealed by TS Galaxy’s victory over Chippa in the other match that involved relegation-threatened teams.

For fourth-placed Chiefs, they will miss the Champions League or the Confederation Cup for the second season running and they may be overtaken in the standings by Royal AM, who have two games in hand.