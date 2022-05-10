Nelson Mandela Bay baseball player to represent SA in Tanzania
Bartes to compete in Africa Cup at end of May
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Aidan Bartes has been chosen for SA’s baseball team travelling to Tanzania for the Inaugural Africa Cup Qualifier Games from May 22-27.
It was at the Baseball 5 Trials, held in April at the Phillip Kahts Stadium in East London and Edenvale Soccer Arena, where Bartes was spotted and asked to join the SA team...
