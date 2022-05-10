Bay’s Champion Pro Wrestling gets invite to Arnolds

Chance for fighters to shine on the big stage in Gauteng

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni -

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Champions Pro Wrestling (CPW) has been invited to the biggest wrestling spectacular in the sport, the Arnolds Sports Extravaganza in Roodepoort from June 3-5.



CPW owner Mark Beale said the last time his organisation took part in the Arnolds was in 2017 before Covid-19 and he was excited to once again be invited...