Bay’s Champion Pro Wrestling gets invite to Arnolds
Chance for fighters to shine on the big stage in Gauteng
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Champions Pro Wrestling (CPW) has been invited to the biggest wrestling spectacular in the sport, the Arnolds Sports Extravaganza in Roodepoort from June 3-5.
CPW owner Mark Beale said the last time his organisation took part in the Arnolds was in 2017 before Covid-19 and he was excited to once again be invited...
