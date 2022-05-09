Dlomo continues his dominance of East Cape boxers
Prince Dlomo continued to be a conundrum for Eastern Cape boxing after beating Xolani Mcotheli for the second time to retain his SA junior welterweight title at the Booysen Boxing Club in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Dlomo had dethroned Mdantsane’s Mcotheli in March 2021 and repeated the feat in a more convincing manner this time around. ..
