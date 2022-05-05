NMB Stadium to host Italy A in Champions Match

Gqeberha fans will get a taste of international rugby when a composite provincial side tackle Italia Emergenti (Italy A) in a Carling Champions Match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 7 at 7pm.

The fixture allows fans to vote for their Champion team comprising players from all seven Carling Currie Cup premier division unions to play in a real-life fantasy team in an exhibition match.

The spectacle will see fans of the Bulls, Sharks, Lions, Western Province, Cheetahs, Griquas and the Pumas backing their heroes as they take centre stage against international opposition.

Fans will also get the chance to vote for their favourite coach who will lead the Carling Champion Team on match day.

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium manager Mpho Mokonyama is delighted to host the fixture.

“We are very excited to have this initiative coming to our shores,” Mokonyama said.

“We have a huge rugby following in Gqeberha and our fans have been thirsty for good rugby and I think this initiative will address that issue.

“We are expecting people from all around the country, as you have noticed that there are all the rugby unions.

“This will be a big boost for our economy in the metro.

“We struck deals with tourism and the city at large to try to come up with packages that will promote people coming to the game from all around the country.”

Carling Black Label brand director Arné Rust said at the official launch in Johannesburg on Thursday: “We believe in doing more than just being a sponsor, we are here for the fans and what better way to entertain our fans than by giving them the power to choose their Champion Team?”

“This is something that only Springbok or Barbarian team selectors could do, now literally in the hands of our fans.

“Buy a Carling Black Label, dial the number and have your voice heard.

“In the aftermath of Covid-19, we’ve all been distanced from so many things that bringing our fans closer to the action has become even more meaningful.”

Fans can vote through USSD, Facebook Messenger or via the Currie Cup website.

To vote, they simply need to buy a promotional Carling Black Label 500ml can or 750ml bottle branded with Carling Champions Match artwork.

Should they opt to use USSD, they can do so by employing the unique code on the can end tab or underliner of the quart, and dialling *120*660*unique code#.

Fans may also vote via the Carling Currie Cup website by visiting www.carlingcurriecup.com (standard mobile data rates apply).

To cast their vote using Facebook Messenger, they must start a chat with @CarlingBlackLabelSA and enter their unique code, and they will then be prompted to choose their Champion Team.

