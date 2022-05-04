Horne relishing a return to Humewood links

Horne, who has been competing on the regular Sunshine Tour, said he had played only a handful of pro-ams on the Seniors Tour and was looking forward to this opportunity and a return to Humewood.

“I can’t wait to play at Humewood as I haven’t played there for years.

“I think my last time might have been in the SA Open [in 2006],” he said.

“But it is one of my favourite courses and I am really excited to have this chance to experience it again.

“I grew up in Durban where you have similar courses, but have been in Johannesburg for most of my golfing career where you play mainly parkland courses, and they can get a bit boring.

“The Humewood links is the kind of course I enjoy and I look forward to the challenge of a layout which requires some imagination,” added Horne, who will have a practice round on Tuesday before the pro-am starts on Wednesday.

Besides the course, the winner of 12 professional titles is looking forward “to meeting up with some old friends”.

“I’m also looking forward to guys perhaps not hitting it 30m past me as happens to me now on every single hole on the other tours,” he said.

“So that’s going to be great and I’m sure it will be a fun week.”

Horne has not been over-excited about his golf in recent times.

“On the whole, my golf has been a bit disappointing for the last two years,” said Horne, whose last win came in 2017 at Arabella.

“I have been struggling a bit but in the last two months, I must admit I have been starting to hit it better, so it’s encouraging to be at that level and feeling that I can be competitive again.”

Horne will join his fellow professionals for the pro-am, which will be played on Wednesday and Thursday, while the pros will tee-off by themselves in the final round on Friday.