EP U21 hockey side gets thumbs-up from captain

Despite missing out on medal in interprovincial tournament, performance made me proud, says Kamva Dyakala

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Despite not achieving their ultimate goal of getting a medal, Eastern Province captain Kamva Dyakala said he was proud of how his players stuck to their guns in the U21 IPT held in Gqeberha last week.



Dyakala guided his men to an honourable fourth place in their home tournament, not what they were hoping for, but still a commendable result, the EP goalkeeper said after their final match of the tournament against neighbours Western Province. ..