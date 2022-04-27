Motherwell golfer wants to play on big stage
Charity event in Kariega will help Kana win back Sunshine Tour card
Motherwell professional golfer Fezekile Kana is aiming to take his golf to the highest level by reclaiming his Sunshine Tour card which will allow him to participate in money tournaments again.
And with the help of the Da Game Foundation, the 30-year-old could get his lucky big break...
