Whyte says Fury push during knockout sequence was illegal

Dillian Whyte believes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got away with an illegal push during their title fight on Saturday and has demanded a rematch after suffering a sixth-round technical knockout at Wembley Stadium.

Fury appeared to push fellow Briton Whyte after landing a devastating uppercut with one second to go in the round, eventually forcing referee Mark Lyson to stop the fight.

“I was buzzed but obviously I was trying to regather my senses and he proper pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“This isn't wrestling, this is boxing. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carried on fighting. I got caught, no doubt about it ... (but) terrible job from the referee there.”

The undefeated Fury (32-0-1) said after the fight that he was likely to retire, keeping a promise he made to his wife Paris, but Whyte said he was eager for a rematch.

“He (Fury) said he would retire. I hope he doesn't retire, because I want another go,” added the 34-year-old.

“He said you're a good fighter, a true warrior, you're going to be a world champion. I'm not a sore loser. You win some, you lose some, this is life.”

Meanwhile, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said he hopes to fight Fury in a crossover bout in 2023 and that there is a “70% chance” his next opponent will be the British boxer.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury had suggested he would fight Ngannou when the pair spoke in the ring after the Briton's win over Dillian Whyte on Saturday.

“We both want this fight, that's clear, and we respect each other,” Ngannou told the MMA Hour podcast.

“Probably next year it will happen. I think it's going to happen, it's just a matter of our promotions, but we will sort this out at some point.”

Ngannou, who defended his title with a win over Cyril Gane in January, said the potential bout could combine elements of boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA).

“Make it a hybrid fight, something that makes it a little uncomfortable for him as a boxer,” Ngannou said. “Ideas like MMA gloves or fighting barefoot. I don't know, we still have to figure this out.

“I would say there's a 70% chance (my next opponent) is Tyson Fury. On his side I would say 90% against me.” — Reuters