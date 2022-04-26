EP off to winning start in hockey nationals

The Eastern Province men’s hockey team got their tournament off to a winning start when they overcame a tough battle against Southern Gauteng at the under-21 interprovincial tournament which got under way on Monday.

The EP men showed composure and grit to outscore their inland opponents 3-1 in their opening Pool B clash.

The home side took the lead in the first half through Joshua Voight to go into the break ahead.

However, the visitors hit back with a goal by Marvin Simons, who netted just a minute after the restart.

Storm Phillips restored the home side’s lead eight minutes later, before a late penalty stroke, converted by Nicholas Keevy, ensured EP made a positive start to their home tournament.

Speaking after the game, coach Michael Abrahams was happy with his side’s performance but admitted it was early in the tournament and there were still things they could improve on.

“We were obviously put in a difficult pool with quality sides around us, so it’s always nice to get the tournament off to a winning start.

“It was part of the plan and the boys executed the tactical play well and technically they were very sound, so I am pleased with that,” Abrahams said on Monday.

He said their approach was to get off to a good start and then continue to build as the tournament progressed.

“In a tournament like this, it is crucial to get a good start, so I’ll tick that box.

“There is still a lot to work on and we need to make sure that the way forward for us is to rectify the things we have identified as areas of potential concern,” he said.

Abrahams said his charges showed great character in the way they fought back after going down so early in the second half.

“Something we have discussed and will have to look at is our transitions from going a goal up to conceding so quickly [after the break].

“It is just phases of the game we have to look at and get better at as well.

“The boys showed great character out there to come back and score a couple of goals for us,” he said.

The first match of the day in Pool A saw North West beat KZN Coastals 4-2 in the tournament opener while the Northern Gauteng Blues beat SG Witsies 3-1 in the second Pool A match.

The final clash of the day, in Pool B, saw Western Province storm to a comfortable 4-1 victory against Free State.

