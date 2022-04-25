EP women’s U21 coach happy with squad balance
Tough group games ahead but players ready to give their all
Eastern Province U21 women’s head coach Andrew Beynon believes his squad has enough balance and quality to be competitive and contest the interprovincial in Gqeberha this week.
The men’s tournament started on Monday and the women get under way on Tuesday morning when they clash with Western Province in the second-last game of the day at the Gelvan Astroturf (4pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.