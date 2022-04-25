EP women’s U21 coach happy with squad balance

Tough group games ahead but players ready to give their all

By Amir Chetty

Eastern Province U21 women’s head coach Andrew Beynon believes his squad has enough balance and quality to be competitive and contest the interprovincial in Gqeberha this week.



The men’s tournament started on Monday and the women get under way on Tuesday morning when they clash with Western Province in the second-last game of the day at the Gelvan Astroturf (4pm)...