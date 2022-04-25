Elephants wary of Bulldogs’ bite in derby showdown

EP still a work in progress, Mhani says

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



With a potentially explosive derby against the winless Border Bulldogs up next, EP coach Dumisani Mhani remains wary despite the Elephants earning maximum points in their opening two Currie Cup Promotion barometer matches.



Mhani insists EP remain a work in progress and are fully aware of the threat a winless Bulldogs team will pose at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm)...