×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Elephants wary of Bulldogs’ bite in derby showdown

EP still a work in progress, Mhani says

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
25 April 2022

With a potentially explosive derby against the winless Border Bulldogs up next, EP coach Dumisani Mhani remains wary despite the Elephants earning maximum points in their opening two Currie Cup Promotion barometer matches.

Mhani insists EP remain a work in progress and are fully aware of the threat a winless Bulldogs team will pose at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read