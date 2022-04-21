Tenge in super shape for WBF title defence in Germany

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Nelson Mandela Bay professional woman boxer Noni “She Bee Stingin” Tenge is looking lean and mean ahead of her World Boxing Federation super welterweight title defence against Slovenian Emma Kozin in Pforzheim, Germany, on May 28.



The 41-year-old, who trains at Walmer Edge Gym, is the only woman boxer on the African continent to win three world titles in two weight divisions...