Tenge in super shape for WBF title defence in Germany
Nelson Mandela Bay professional woman boxer Noni “She Bee Stingin” Tenge is looking lean and mean ahead of her World Boxing Federation super welterweight title defence against Slovenian Emma Kozin in Pforzheim, Germany, on May 28.
The 41-year-old, who trains at Walmer Edge Gym, is the only woman boxer on the African continent to win three world titles in two weight divisions...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.