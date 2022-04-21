Scheffler says Green Jacket not enough to escape chore duty

World number one Scottie Scheffler said he has yet to leave his house with the Green Jacket he earned as Masters champion and that the coveted garment has not even allowed him to get out of household chores.

Scheffler, speaking to reporters ahead of this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event, said he is treating the Green Jacket with respect but also having some fun with it at home.

“When my wife asks me to do stuff at home, sometimes I'll grab it out of the closet and look at her, huh, really? It hasn't worked yet,” Scheffler told reporters at TPC Louisiana.

“I haven't taken it out of the house. I think I'm the only one that can take the jacket off property. So I want to do a good job of representing Augusta National well, and I got to bring it back at the end of next year.”

At the Masters, Scheffler went 10-under par 278 after a closing 71 that left him three strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy. Scheffler was so dominant all week that he had the luxury of four-putting on the 72nd hole.

Scheffler's victory marked his fourth win in his last six starts, a stretch that cemented his position as the hottest player on the planet.

The 25-year-old Scheffler, who until mid-February had yet to win on the PGA Tour, is enjoying the best stretch of golf since Australian Jason Day enjoyed a similar run in 2015 but it has not changed his outlook.

“People kept asking me last week at the Masters, I think they kept saying three out of six, and I had to remember if it was three out of five or four out of six, like I couldn't remember what it was. I really just try to stay in the moment,” said Scheffler.

“For me, that's fun for you guys to talk about. It's nice to be on a good run... Goals, expectations, nothing like that changes for me. I just like being out here playing golf.”

This week's Zurich Classic is the only team event on the PGA Tour schedule. Scheffler and fellow American Ryan Palmer are one of 80 two-man teams competing. — Reuters