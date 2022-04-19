Young tennis players star in the Bay

Tennis Eastern Cape president Neil Naidoo believes the future of the sport is in a strong position after the Tennis SA National Mini-Series was held in Nelson Mandela Bay recently.

The tournament, which took place on April 16 and 17, saw top Eastern Cape tennis stars competing for their respective division titles while also making a push for the ranking points which would count towards their national standing.

The event was hosted at the PE Lawn and Wembley tennis clubs and featured about 90 competitors across the various categories.

In the hotly contested men’s section, Nikhil Naidoo, the number one seed, powered his way to victory, claiming both the men’s singles and doubles open titles.

In the men’s final, Naidoo had to pull out all the stops against Richard Kunneke from Nelson Mandela Bay, twice coming back from a losing position to earn a 6-4 7-5 victory.

On the way to the final, Kunneke narrowly beat number two seed Brandon Rieseberg 5-7 6-2 10-7, while Naidoo beat Keaton Holm 6-2 6-2.

He followed up his singles victory by teaming up with Holm, and together they battled hard to eventually run out 7-6 7-6 winners and claim his second crown of the day after their defeat of Kunneke and Rieseberg.

Earlier, Naidoo and Holm beat George Pieters and Enro Rust, from the Western Cape, 6-0 6-2.

Meanwhile, a great battle of power and finesse between Zoey Scriven and Abigayel Vosloo saw Scriven take the first set 6-0 before Vosloo battled back to take the second 7-6 after being 2-4 down.

Vosloo then showed great powers of concentration to take the super tiebreaker by 10-7 to be crowned the women’s champion in her division.

The Tennis Eastern Cape president said that while this was not the biggest tournament hosted in the region, it was certainly one of the best in terms of having supporters to cheer on the players.

“It was great that we can have our players get in some competitive tennis again, but moreover, it was great to see the parents coming out to support the players,” Neil Naidoo said.

“Moral support from parents is very important, especially for our younger players because that allows them to play with freedom and express themselves on the court.

“As Tennis Eastern Cape, our various development programmes and promotion of tennis is showing results as all Eastern Cape players can now hold their own against anyone in the country within their respective age groups.”

Ivan Beukes, from the Western Cape, defeated Lutkin Kemp, from Nelson Mandela Bay, 6-3 6-1 to take the boys U16 title and Tara Ferreira clinched the girls U14 title by beating Kiara Roulstone 6-1 6-3.

In the boys U14 category, Franco Rust, from the Western Cape, beat Keagan Grobbelaar, from Nelson Mandela Bay, 6-4 6-1.

Buffalo City’s Rowan Kieck won his first title beating Matthew Kingwill from Nelson Mandela Bay 6-1 6-4 in the boys U12 section, and Erin Dold Chapman beat Lunambitho Mfecane 6-1 6-3 to be crowned champion in the girls U12 section.

The next big event will be the Eastern Cape Grand Prix in Buffalo City at the end of April.

