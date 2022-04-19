Top Nelson Mandela Bay athlete Frans out to defend Freedom Run title
Melikhanya Frans has welcomed the return of the Freedom Run and is looking forward to defending his title in Motherwell on Saturday.
The race starts and finishes at the Raymond Mhlaba Sport Centre and had grown from 176 entries in 2011 to 1,200 in 2019...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.