IPT hockey returns to Nelson Mandela Bay after eight-year absence

High-quality provincial action to alternate between Gelvandale and Pearson High venues

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



After an eight-year absence, interprovincial hockey is set to make a welcome return to Nelson Mandela Bay when Eastern Province host the U21 tournaments later in April.



Eight men’s and nine women’s teams from across SA will visit Gqeberha for some high octane hockey action as teams battle it out for national bragging rights in their respective competitions...