Chad le Clos keeps 200m butterfly crown, but loses out in 100m freestyle

Chad le Clos kept his monopoly on the SA 200m butterfly crown in Gqeberha on Friday night, but he was unable to fend off the challenge of young gun Matthew Sates in the blue riband 100m freestyle.

The 40-minute break between the two races didn’t help the 29-year-old Le Clos, who set a world championship qualifying time in the ’fly.

He led from start to finish, touching in 1 min 55.75 sec, nearly a full second under the 1:56.71 limit that books his spot in the global gala in Budapest in June.

“I was so nervous,” said Le Clos, who has held this national title since 2010. “I need to qualify ...

“I just want to get the times. I took it out strong and I didn’t want to go kamikaze and then [they say] ‘ah, he’s dying again’. I wanted to be in control, stroke rate, good tempo, good under-waters on all three turns, so it was a very important race for me just to swim a solid race.