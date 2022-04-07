‘Rebel’ Matthew Sates qualifies for world champs in 200m freestyle

Nursing a painful right shoulder, Matthew Sates swam the second-fastest 200m freestyle in the world so far this year as he scooped his second crown of the SA championships in Gqeberha on Thursday evening.

The US-based student, fresh off winning his maiden NCAA crown in the 500-yard freestyle, clocked 1 min 46.15 sec at the Newton Park pool, almost a full second inside the 1:47.06 standard to book his spot in the national team for Budapest.

He was more than three seconds in front of second-placed Englishman Max Litchfield, who has been training in Cape Town with Chad le Clos.

Litchfield went on to win the 400m individual medley in the only other qualifying time of the night.

Sates, who won the 400m freestyle on Wednesday, had to skip this race because of his injury.

“I got a shoulder problem so I can’t do lots of butterfly,” said Sates, who will also scratch from the 200m butterfly, where he might have challenged Le Clos. “Even with freestyle it’s a little bit hard. But to get the qualifying time I can’t complain ... it was a good one,” he said.

A good one? Talk about an understatement — that time placed him second in the world right now, just one-hundredth of a second slower than Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto, and with an injury. The pecking order will change as more top swimming nations dive in for their galas.

“I just want to get some qualifying times, do rehab and everything after this meet. It’s pretty sore ... I have to play it by ear,” said Sates.