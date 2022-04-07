EPA to host final track and field series meeting

EP Athletics are thrilled to be hosting the fifth and final league of the track and field series at the Westbourne Oval on Saturday.

EP athletes are reaping the benefits of participating in the regular EPA Track and Field events, which are sponsored by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The EP Athletics team performed well at the recent Athletics SA Youth, Sub Youth and Junior Championships in Potchefstroom at the weekend.

It is expected that athletes will bring their A game at Saturday’s event.

In total, the team brought home nine medals — three gold, three silver and three bronze.

Cole Moultrie (U16 100m), Wernich van Rensburg (men U20 400m H), Bryce Putzier (men U20 pole vault) came back with gold, while silver medals were awarded to Reze Coetzer (women U20 hammer throw), Mari Venter (women U20 high jump) and Kara Fourie (girls U16 1500m SC).

Moulrie got his second honour, a bronze medal in the U16 200m, together with Thomas Oliver (men U20 hammer throw) and Cindy Strydom (girls U16 high jump), who were also awarded for their achievements.

Heat Athletics high-performance coach Jessi Kahn said she was pleased with Cole Moultrie’s performance.

“Cole Moultrie has had a cracker of an athletics season,” Kahn said.

“He is a not only the South African 100m champion, but he is now four times national medallist.”

Moultrie, 15, has personal best times of 10 min, 81 sec for 100m and 22.22 for 200m.

In March, he competed in the SA High Schools Championships in Germiston, where he placed second in the boys U15 100m and third in the boys U15 200m events.

Moultrie ran the fastest 100m time overall in the U15 age category with a personal best time of 10.81, but unfortunately the final didn’t go his way and he placed second.

This only increased his hunger to win the title for the ASA Youth & Juniors Championships.

He won the title of SA U16 100m champion, being only one of two U16 boys who ran sub-11 seconds at the championships.

He was placed third once again in the 200m, securing his fourth national medal in the space of two weeks.

Meanwhile, Madibaz Athletics Club athletes Shirley Nekhubvi and Luxolo Adams both won their 200m races on Wednesday at the Grand Prix in Potchefstroom.

HeraldLIVE