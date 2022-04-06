Gqeberha amateur darts star off to face professionals at World Cup
Gqeberha amateur darts player Stefan Vermaak will represent SA on the world’s biggest professional darts stage in May.
Vermaak will be flying the country’s flag alongside SA professional darts player Devon Petersen at the 2022 Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Cup of Darts at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany, from June 16-19...
