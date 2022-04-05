Schoenmaker, Le Clos lead charge in Gqeberha

Places in the teams to represent SA at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games will be on the line as the country’s best swimmers head to Gqeberha for the SA National Swimming Championships from Wednesday.

Leading the charge will be Olympic champion and world record-holder Tatjana Schoenmaker, who will be looking to defend the double gold she won at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018.

“I’m very excited. It’s been a bit more tough than other years, just in the sense of getting back into things since everything has changed,” Schoenmaker, whose life changed dramatically after claiming gold and silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said.

“There are a lot of new responsibilities that came along the past eight months. But it’s been very exciting and I’m always up for the challenge.”

Asked about heading into a national championship as an Olympic champion for the first time, the 24-year-old said: “It’s a bit crazy to think that that’s even true, but luckily I just love racing in general.”

With the major championships, where she will need to be at her peak, still several months away, Schoenmaker isn’t expecting to be in the same national record-breaking form she was at the 2021 SA Championships.

She’s just relishing the chance to race alongside what’s fast becoming a world-class field of South African breaststrokers.

“I had never swum a PB at Nationals before — last year was the first time ever so I think that’s why you saw the shock on my face.

“Going into this Nationals there’s no expectation. I’m just focusing on my races.

“There are some fast girls, especially in the breaststroke.

“Kaylene [Corbett] and Lara [van Niekerk] are doing so well so I’m excited to see how they race.”

Also lining up in Gqeberha will be four-time Olympic medallist Chad le Clos, who is battling his way back from illness, having spent time in hospital earlier in 2022 with bronchitis.

“It’s been a great year of training. I’ve managed to gather a group of youngsters to train with me in SA — mainly based out of Cape Town,” Le Clos, who has been entered in the 100 and 200m freestyle, and the 50, 100 and 200m butterfly, said.

“I’ve swum a couple of local competitions before Nationals, but I’m on my fourth round of antibiotics.

“I have chronic sinusitis and I have to have surgery to get that fixed, so we’re hoping to get that done — hopefully after Commonwealths.

“It’s been really bad but other than that the training has been going excellently, really well.”

Le Clos has set his sights on becoming the most decorated athlete of all time at the Commonwealth Games.

“I’ll hopefully qualify for a couple of races and then my goal is to become the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete in history come July.”

With 17 medals from three Games already in the bag, Le Clos will need to win two more medals to surpass Australian shooter Phillip Adams, who now holds the record.

“That’s a big goal of mine. I’m focusing very heavily on that

... the Commonwealths is definitely my main focus for this year.

“Hopefully we can get a couple of relays through and pick up a few medals there but I’m hoping to smash that record come July.”

Action at the Newton Park Swimming pool will get under way on Wednesday morning and run until Monday April 11. — Swimming SA