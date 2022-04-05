Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next
Popular sports anchor and radio presenter Thomas Mlambo's next move will be to go back to SuperSport.
The SABC announced on Friday that Mlambo would be leaving the public broadcaster.
TimesLIVE was told by two sources, who did not want to be named, that a major reason for Mlambo leaving was that the public broadcaster allegedly made a decision to replace him as host of the hugely popular Monday night soccer highlights and talk show SoccerZone with colleague Andile Ncube.
Mlambo was the long-time host of SoccerZone. Ncube hosted Monday night's SoccerZone show.
One source said SuperSport were keen to hire Mlambo as the pay-channel feels it has not had a “strong male anchor” for some time.
Mlambo and Robert Marawa were both considered strong male anchors by SuperSport. Mlambo left DStv to join the SABC in 2013. Marawa was dismissed from SuperSport in 2019.
SuperSport senior communications manager Clinton van der Berg was asked if he could confirm or deny Mlambo was joining SuperSport.
In a brief response via email he said: “We are aware of the speculation, but SuperSport has no interest in fuelling this speculation.”
SABC head of sport Gary Rathbone was asked for comment and responded via WhatsApp: “I have no comment other than the one posted in our press release on Friday.”
Mlambo could not be reached for comment on his cellphone, or via a WhatsApp message.
The SABC said in a statement on Friday that Mlambo was leaving to pursue other interests.
The public broadcaster's statement read: “After almost a decade with the SABC, wherein he hosted the country’s leading sports shows such as ... SoccerZone, Sport@10, Laduma, various Afcon tournaments, the FA Cup, the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, the Olympics and Ultimate Sport show on Metro FM, Mlambo has decided to leave the SABC to pursue other interests.”
Rathbone was quoted as saying: “SABC Sport will miss Thomas — he is an extremely talented and professional sports broadcaster. Thomas has been at the heart of our on-air experience for sports fans across the country for many years.
“His dedication to the cause is unquestionable and he remains a brilliant example of what on-air excellence looks like in the world of sport and media.”
