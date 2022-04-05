Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next

Popular sports anchor and radio presenter Thomas Mlambo's next move will be to go back to SuperSport.

The SABC announced on Friday that Mlambo would be leaving the public broadcaster.

TimesLIVE was told by two sources, who did not want to be named, that a major reason for Mlambo leaving was that the public broadcaster allegedly made a decision to replace him as host of the hugely popular Monday night soccer highlights and talk show SoccerZone with colleague Andile Ncube.

Mlambo was the long-time host of SoccerZone. Ncube hosted Monday night's SoccerZone show.

One source said SuperSport were keen to hire Mlambo as the pay-channel feels it has not had a “strong male anchor” for some time.

Mlambo and Robert Marawa were both considered strong male anchors by SuperSport. Mlambo left DStv to join the SABC in 2013. Marawa was dismissed from SuperSport in 2019.

SuperSport senior communications manager Clinton van der Berg was asked if he could confirm or deny Mlambo was joining SuperSport.